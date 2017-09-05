Celebrating Trolley Square

Olivia Ingman

, FYI

 

For the third straight year, the Trolley Square business community will join forces to present Taste of Trolley Square on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. Billed as a celebration of “All Things Trolley,” the event will feature small-plate food samplings at more than a dozen participating restaurants, craft beer, wine and spirits tastings, a sidewalk sale, street performers, kids’ games and a scavenger hunt. There is no admission fee but a photo ID will be required for the craft beer, wine and spirit tastings. Visit tasteoftrolley.com for more information.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags


Category

FYI

Date

You May Also Like

F.Y.I. – Nov. 2015

F.Y.I – Jan. 2016

10,000 Maniacs in Kennett   

Delaware Fun-A-Day

Celebrating Our Heroes

Wilmington Downtown Brew Fest

More Posts From: FYI

Celebrating Trolley Square

Dinner in the Orchard

A Taste of the Brandywine Valley

10,000 Maniacs in Kennett   

Delaware Fun-A-Day

Celebrating Our Heroes