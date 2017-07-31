Where to Watch the Game

August brings college football and intriguing preseason NFL action back to a bar near you. Because of the multitude of options—number of TVs, choice of beers on tap, best food—we’ve come up with this directory to guide you through the selection process.

8th & Union Kitchen



801 N. Union St., Wilmington; 654-9780

Number of TVs: 5

Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 38

Crowd Favorites: half-price burgers, tacos, appetizers, and $1.25 oysters.

BBC Tavern & Grill



4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville; 655-3785

Number of TVs: 7

Beers on Tap: 15, Bottled Beers: 60-75

Crowd Favorites: Nachos, caprese salad, house-made meatloaf, and BBC Burger.

Big Fish Grill



720 Justison St., Wilmington; 652-3474

Number of TVs: 9

Beers on Tap: 7, Bottled Beers: 26

Crowd Favorites: Fresh, chef-inspired seafood dishes, large outdoor patio and lounge on the Riverfront.

Buffalo Wild Wings



Multiple locations: Bear, Dover, Limestone Rd.,

Middletown, Newark, Rehoboth

Number of TVs: 42

Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 18

(Features sports lottery at Bear, Dover, Limestone Road and Middletown locations)

Crowd Favorites: Boneless or traditional wings in any of 16 signature seasonings or sauces.

Chelsea Tavern



821 N. Market St., Wilmington; 482-3333

Number of TVs: 4

Beers on Tap: 31, Bottled Beers: 214

Crowd Favorites: Wood burning oven pizza, Chelsea cheeseburger, and BBQ pork nachos.

Columbus Inn



2216 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington; 571-1492

Number of TVs: 5 (and a projector screen)

Beers on Tap: 8, Bottled Beers: 28

Crowd Favorites: Lobster fried rice, filet sandwich, and CI signature crab cakes.

Deer Park Tavern



108 W. Main St., Newark; 369-9414

Number of TVs: 21

Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 31

Crowd Favorites: Wings, mix combo, and nachos.

Delaware Park



777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington; 994-6700

Number of TVs: at least 37 at each location, including many 100-inch screens and one 150-incher

Beers on Tap: 5-6, Bottled Beers: 15

Three bars – Club 3, The Cove, and the Sports Bar – all featuring plenty of pro football action plus the sports lottery

Crowd Favorites: Flame-broiled cheeseburgers, dollar hot dogs, cheese pizzas from Picciottis, wing zings, jalapeno crab fritters, crab fries, crab cakes, and lobster.

Ernest & Scott Taproom



902 N. Market St., Wilmington; 384-8113

Number of TVs: 11

Beers on Tap: 29, Bottled Beers: 30

Crowd Favorites: Blackened mahi tacos, loaded fries, and burgers.

FireStone Roasting House



110 W. St., Wilmington; 658-6626

Number of TVs: 24

Beers on Tap: 8+, Bottled Beers: 30

Crowd Favorites: Firestone original pizza, spinach tomato ricotta pizza, and Firestone burger.

Gallucio’s



1709 Lovering Ave., Wilmington; 655-3689

Number of TVs: 8

Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 15

Crowd Favorites: Pomodoro pizza, California turkey Ruben, sautéed seafood medley, stromboli, and homemade lasagna.

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen



Newark, Bear and Kennett Square, Pa.

Number of TVs: 12

Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 60

Crowd Favorites: Fried pickles, street tacos, and Cubano

The Greene Turtle



250 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Newark; 454-1592

Number of TVs: 48

Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 30+

Crowd Favorites: Crab dip, Chesapeake burger, and hog hammers.

Grotto Pizza



16 locations in Delaware

Number of TVs: 15-25

Beers on Tap: 6-14, Bottled Beers: 16-22

Crowd Favorites: Boneless wings, appetizer combo, and broccoli bites.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant



Wilmington and Newark

Number of TVs: 4

Beers on Tap: 12-20, Bottled Beers: 7-9

Crowd Favorites: Cheesesteak eggrolls, voodoo chicken pizza, crab cake sandwich, petite filet mignon, scallops, and house nachos.

Kelly’s Logan House



1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington; 652-9493

Number of TVs: 18 TVs including a big screen

Beers on Tap: 22, Bottled Beers: 18

Crowd Favorites: Buffalo wings, chili nachos, and dirty bird grilled cheese.

Kid Shelleen’s



14th & Scott, Wilmington; 658-4600

Number of TVs: 6

Beers on Tap: 13, Bottled Beers: 55-60

Crowd Favorites: Shelleen’s nachos, buffalo wings, and chicken quesadilla.

McGlynn’s Pub



Three locations: Polly Drummond, People’s Plaza, Dover

Number of TVs: 22 with NFL Package, all games all week

Beers on Tap: 32, Bottled Beers: 40+

Crowd Favorites: Wings, nachos, burgers, and prime rib.

Mexican Post



3100 Naaman’s Rd., Wilmington; 478-3939

Number of TVs: 5

Beers on Tap: 5, Bottled Beers: 24

Crowd Favorites: Fajitas, chimichangas, and nachos.

Pike Creek Pub



4809 Limestone Rd., Wilmington; 235-8368

Number of TVs: 12

Beers on Tap: 8, Bottled Beers: 18

Crowd Favorites: All draft beers $3, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coronas are $3.

Route 2 Tavern



4305 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington; 256-0803

Number of TVs: 15

Beers on Tap: 12, Bottled Beers: 15

Crowd Favorites: All draft beers are $3, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coronas are $3.

Stanley’s Tavern



2038 Foulk Rd., Wilmington; 475-1887

Number of TVs: 40

Beers on Tap: 25, Bottled Beers: 66

Crowd Favorites: Award-winning baby back ribs, wings, and tavern nachos. (Also features sports lottery.)

Stone Balloon Ale House



115 E. Main St., Newark; 266-8111

Number of TVs: 4

Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 50

Crowd Favorites: Beef & bacon lollipops, keg fries, and short rib pot roast.

Tonic Bar & Grille



111 W. 11th Street, Wilmington

777-2040

Number of TVs: 15

Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 24

Crowd Favorites: Crab cakes, fried calamari, and lobster tail.

Trolley Square Oyster House



1707 Delaware Ave, Wilmington;

384-7310

Number of TVs: 6

Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 30

Crowd Favorites: Live music, open until 1am daily, Best of Delaware winner for lobster roll, and large raw bar.

Two Stones Pub



Three locations: Newark (294-1890),

Wilmington; (439-3231)

& Kennett Square (610-444-3940),

Number of TVs: 6-10

Beers on Tap: 20-25, Bottled Beers: 40-90 at each location

Crowd Favorites: Fry piles, hog wings, and chicken wings.

Washington Street Ale House



1206 Washington St., Wilmington

658-2537

Number of TVs: 9

Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 20

Crowd Favorites: Draft beer selection and Sunday brunch with a build-your-own bloody mary bar.