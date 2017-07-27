Water Circus

Olivia Ingman

, FYI

From Thursday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 6, Cirque Italia, the first traveling Water Circus, is coming to Christiana Mall, near Nordstrom. The circus is introducing the Gold Unit: a luxurious experience where technology and performing arts are combined to create a one-of-a-kind show. The performance will feature an ultra-modern water curtain as well as a new stage synchronized with the “most creative display of superhuman talent.” Tickets range from $10-$50 depending on availability, and one free child admission will be offered with every full-priced adult ticket in levels two or three of the stadium. For more information visit cirqueitalia.com.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags


Category

FYI

Date

You May Also Like

F.Y.I. – Nov. 2015

F.Y.I – Jan. 2016

F.Y.I. – Oct. 2016

Delaware Contemporary Summer Learning

Summer Seafood Nights

Sound of Music at Grain Locations

More Posts From: FYI

Guest Bartending Summer Fundraiser

Water Circus

Sound of Music at Grain Locations

Summer Seafood Nights

Delaware Contemporary Summer Learning

Ladybug Festival Buzzes On