Come out to Catherine Rooney’s in Trolley Square on Thursday, Aug. 3, to support the Guest Bartending Summer Fundraiser hosted by The Apartment Angels Program (Apartment Angels THP, Inc.), which helps individuals and families in financial need. Utilizing support and donations from the Delaware Apartment Association (DAA) members, the program will provide six months of free rent to individuals awarded housing through the program.
Housing is awarded to individuals/families who have a history of being responsible renters, but became victims of the economic recession through no fault of their own or were dramatically or negatively impacted financially by a one-time, life altering event.
The guest bartending event runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door.
