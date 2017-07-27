Delaware Contemporary Summer Learning

Olivia Ingman

FYI

The Delaware Contemporary Art Museum (DCAM), 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington, has begun its Summer Learning events. Each event is a weeklong learning opportunity that focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). The next event, Contemporary Kinetics, is from Monday, July 31, until Friday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Children will get the opportunity to turn everyday objects into art that moves while exploring the world of construction, engineering, and design. The event is for 13-to-15-year-olds and costs $200 for non-members and $175 for members. To register and for more information, click here.

