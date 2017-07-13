Wilmington & Western Railroad Summer Fest

On Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Wilmington & Western Railroad will host a summer food festival at Greenbank Station, 2201 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington. A vintage steam locomotive will take guests and their families on a 45-minute round-trip ride through Red Clay Valley. After the trip, a variety of food trucks will be at the Greenbank Station to offer delicious bites for all. Trains depart at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (60 and older), $6 for children (2-12 years of age). The event is free for children under 2. More information and a finalized list of participating food trucks can be found at wwrr.com/events/summerfest.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.