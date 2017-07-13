Ladybug Festival Buzzes On

The Ladybug Festival, the annual downtown Wilmington event that celebrates women in music, is expanding from one to two days this year – Thursday and Friday, July 20-21.

The free festival, held in the Lower Market Street (LOMA) area downtown, will feature more than 70 artists, including returning favorites Jenny Leigh and Nadjah Nicole, June Divided, HALO Quartet, Angela Sheik and more. Newcomers, including 12-year-old hip-hop artist, actress and model Nýa-Jolie Walters, will take the stage.

The festival was created in 2012 by Gable Music Ventures as a block party for the residents of the 2nd & Loma neighborhood in downtown Wilmington. The first festival drew an estimated 300 people, and by last year, the number had risen to approximately 7,000. This year’s crowd is expected to exceed that. For more, go to theladybugfestival.com.