On Thursday, July 13, the second event of the Music at the Mill Summer Concert Series takes place at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center in Milford. Beer will be provided by Dogfish Head, a Hammock Hangout will be sponsored by REI, and there will be lawn games, food, and live music. Po’ Boy Creole & Fresh Catch food truck will be on hand with dishes such as bayou shrimp, lump crab cakes, crawfish po’ boys and blackened catfish. The 6 to 7:30 p.m. event is free. The center is at 15411 Abbotts Pond Rd., Milford. Visit delawarenaturesociety.org for more information.
