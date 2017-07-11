Music At The Mill 

On Thursday, July 13, the second event of the Music at the Mill Summer Concert Series takes place at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center in Milford. Beer will be provided by Dogfish Head, a Hammock Hangout will be sponsored by REI, and there will be lawn games, food, and live music. Po’ Boy Creole & Fresh Catch food truck will be on hand with dishes such as bayou shrimp, lump crab cakes, crawfish po’ boys and blackened catfish. The 6 to 7:30 p.m. event is free. The center is at 15411 Abbotts Pond Rd., Milford. Visit delawarenaturesociety.org for more information.

