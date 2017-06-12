A stand-up comedy series is coming to Catherine Rooney’s locations in Wilmington and Newark this summer. Each show will feature three popular comedians, some of which are from Philadelphia. Delaware native and comedian Joe DelCollo will be hosting the series. The first show is on Saturday, June 10, at Catherine Rooney’s in Trolley Square and will feature comedians Brian Six, Brandon Vincent Jackson, and Charles Blyzniuk. The show will start at 8 p.m. and will cost $10 (which includes 1 drink voucher). The dates of future shows have yet to be announced.

To stay up to date with Catherine Rooney’s Comedy Series be sure to follow them on facebook at facebook.com/catherinerooneyscheck and out catherinerooneys.com.