Co-op Weekly Farmers’ Market Returns

Newark Farmer’s Market

Last month started the 2017 season for Newark Natural Foods Co-Op Weekly Farmer’s Market. The market meets every Sunday, May to November, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine) in the parking lot of Newark Natural Foods, 230 E. Main St.

The market, which started in 2000, provides customers an opportunity to buy local produce and support farm families, agriculture, and environment through community gathering. Many of the vendors are farmers from Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Other vendors include artists and craft jewelers, bakers, designers, and potters, making the Weekly Farmer’s Market a diverse and entertaining experience.

To stay up to date with this season’s farmers market, Visit newarknaturalfoods.com.