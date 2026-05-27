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By Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald

As Delawareans, we’ve (hopefully) all heard of “Separation Day.” But how many of us have delved into the history of the event and why we’re still commemorating it 250 years later?

Separation Day is unique to Delaware, so it’s truly a day all about The First State. This annual celebration is held on the second Saturday of June in Historic New Castle, which served as Delaware’s capital in the colonial era.

The day marks the Delaware colonial assembly’s decision to separate from Pennsylvania — and thus, England — and become its own state. Before that time Delaware had been known as the “Lower Three Counties” of Pennsylvania.

On June 15, 1776 — weeks before the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence itself — an 18-man Delaware assembly (six representatives from each county) met at what would become New Castle Court House to adopt the Act of Separation.

NOTE: Separation Day is different from Delaware Day (December 7), which honors the day that Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

A Quick History Primer

In 1681, some time after acquiring the region from the Dutch, King Charles II bequeathed to Wiliam Penn the territory known today as Pennsylvania — likely to settle a debt owed to Penn’s family. The King’s brother, The Duke of York, controlled the Lower Three Counties and subsequently gave that region over to Penn as well, to establish Pennsylvania’s waterway access to the Atlantic.

Penn granted the Lower Three Counties on the Delaware the ability to form their own general assembly in 1704, although the area continued to share a governor with Pennsylvania.

“For a long time, the Pennsylvania and Delaware regions were connected politically,” says Juliette Wurm, a member of Delaware’s Historical and Cultural Affairs Department and Site Supervisor of the New Castle Court House Museum.

Despite its own governance, religious, political and economic differences continued to grow between the two territories.

On that June day, Wurm says, Delaware’s legislators decided to fully separate from both Pennsylvania and England. This happened as the Continental Congress was encouraging colonies to create governments independent from Britain, and just before the Declaration of Independence was approved.

The Local Connection to American History

“I think [Separation Day] is important because it gives a local focus to the history of the American Revolution,” says Wurm. “We often think of the Revolution in broad national terms, but Separation Day shows how independence happened, step by step, at the local level.”

“This is very much a Delaware story,” she continues. “It’s our own local celebration and our own local connection to the Revolution.”

Samantha Baranski, Visitor Services Lead at First State National Historical Park, notes that reflecting on our nation’s history reminds us of the challenges we’ve overcome together and inspires us to continue learning from our shared past.

“Separation Day provides a meaningful opportunity to do both,” she says. “We can celebrate the courage and vision of our founding leaders while we recognize the important role Delaware has played in shaping our nation.”

Antonina Tantillo, New Castle’s City Administrator, notes that the celebration is important on multiple levels.

“Without this event, our nation may not be the same as we know it today,” she says. “And, [Separation Day] is so important to the City of New Castle specifically, because this is where it happened! History was made here, and it’s important we remember that.”

Be ‘In the Room Where It Happens’

One of Wurm’s favorite parts of the celebration is helping visitors connect directly with the physical space where history was made.

“To borrow from Lin-Manuel Miranda, there’s a real power to being in ‘the room where it happened,’” she says. “We can say, ‘in this room 250 years ago is where Delaware decided [to separate from Pennsylvania and Britain].’ That connection to place makes history very real and relevant.

“Honestly, I’d love to get Pennsylvania officials involved,” Wurm joked. “Maybe Governor Meyer could formally hand Governor Shapiro a document saying, ‘We’ve officially been independent from you for 250 years.’”

Baranski shares that one of her favorite parts of Separation Day is seeing all the smiling faces. “You see the twinkle in children’s eyes as they watch the parade . . . throughout the day, I enjoy watching families laugh together and create memories that I hope they can reflect on for years to come.”

Tantillo also enjoys the camaraderie the day brings to Delawareans in New Castle and beyond.

“I love that this event truly brings the community together,” she says. “Everyone joins in on the fun — whether participating in or observing the parade, dancing to music at the festival, or ending the night with friends and family watching the most spectacular fireworks — there is something for everyone.”

As Delaware marks this historic anniversary, we recognize the day serves as both a celebration and a reminder — the story of America’s independence was shaped not only in places like Philadelphia, but also in smaller places like New Castle, where local leaders made decisions that would define the future of an entire state, and ultimately, a country.

Celebrate with History, Fireworks & More

The City of New Castle, which is also celebrating its 375th anniversary this year (established as Fort Casimir in 1651 by Peter Stuyvesant), has a long history of celebrating Separation Day. Wurm says that the “modern” Separation Day festivities grew in popularity with the advent of the U.S. Bicentennial celebration in 1976. “Different iterations of [the event] have occurred over the years, always with the spirit of celebrating the monumental history that occurred here and the wonderful community of the City of New Castle,” says Tantillo.

Separation Day 2026 will be a two-day celebration, starting with the Separation Day Kickoff Party at The Wharf in Old New Castle on Friday, June 12, at 6:00 p.m. The block party-style event includes food trucks, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks, with live music from Special Delivery.

Celebrations continue Saturday, June 13, beginning at noon with the official Separation Day Parade & Festival. It’s a day-long party for all ages with a Colonial-inspired parade down Delaware Street; an appearance by the team re-enacting Caesar Rodney’s historic ride to Philadelphia to sign the Declaration of Indpendence (250Ride.og); an Artisan & Vintage Market in Battery Park; a Distinctly Delaware Pavilion; antique cars, kids’ rides and activities; beer garden; live music from Club Phred, Lyric Drive, and Brandi Sanders; and a fireworks display over the Delaware River at 9:30 p.m.

Baranski shares that this year, Park Rangers will collaborate with historical institutions across the state to offer hands on activities for families to explore Delaware’s rich heritage. For guests who might enjoy an extra challenge, they offer a “Junior Ranger” program for youth to earn their own badge and take the official Junior Ranger Pledge to help preserve Delaware’s parks for future generations.

— Complete details at SeparationDayDE.com