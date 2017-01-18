Newark Restaurant Week is Happening Now

Jan. 16 marked the start of Downtown Newark’s 11th annual Restaurant Week. Through Jan. 22, diners will have the opportunity to dive into exciting and flavorful dishes from Newark’s most popular restaurants and eateries. Participating restaurants are offering two and three course meals from a prix fixe menu for both lunch and dinner. Most offerings include two course lunches at $10 and two or three course dinners for $22 and $28.

Whether you are faithful to one establishment of Newark’s food scene or looking to try someplace new, with 14 restaurants participating there is sure to be a place and meal for every taste and budget.

For the full list of participating restaurants and course offerings visit enjoydowntownnewark.com/restaurantweek.