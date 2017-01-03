Delaware Native Releases New Book

Hockessin native, A. I. duPont High School alumna, and author of the collection of ghost stories Haunted Delaware (Infinity, 2000), Caroline Woods is having a release party for her next book, Fräulein M., at 8th & Union Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 6.

Rebecca Dowling of Hockessin Book Shelf will provide copies of the book, and additional copies will be available at the book store.

The release party, free and open to the public, starts at 6 p.m. and includes JazzChords singers from Cab Calloway School of the Arts, Woods’ middle school alma mater. Woods will offer a brief reading and conduct a book-signing.

Fräulein M. (to be officially released Jan. 10 by Tyrus Books) plays on topics of immigration and gender identity. Sisters raised in a Catholic orphanage, Berni and Grete Metzger are each other’s world, until life propels them to opposite sides of Weimar Berlin. Berni becomes a cigarette girl, a denizen of the cabaret scene alongside her transgender best friend, while Grete is hired as a maid to a Nazi family, and begins to form a complicated bond with their son. As Germany heads toward the Third Reich and ruin, one of the sisters must make a devastating choice.