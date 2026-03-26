April 13 – 19

Wilmington’s culinary rite of spring, City Restaurant Week, returns for its

21st year this month. This annual promotion provides great incentive to visit one of Wilmington’s top dining destinations — a roster that has expanded significantlly over the past few years.

The 2026 lineup features 24 of Wilmington’s finest restaurants, each owner-operated. That’s one of the beauties of the city’s fine dining scene. Chain restaurants are not an option.

“One cool thing that City Restaurant Week does is that it highlights the fact that Wilmington has some really good restaurants,” says veteran restaurateur Dan Butler, owner of Piccolina Toscana. “When you see them all in a list like this, it’s really impressive. And hopefully it inspires people to visit new places and visit some they haven’t been to in a while.”

“Here at Chelsea Tavern, we LOVE City Restaurant Week,” says owner Joe Van Horn. “For years it has drawn folks downtown to experience new places and old favorites alike. It’s been a great reason to meet up with friends for some great food and a cold beer!”

Once again, guests will be treated to an array of menus, offering everything from Asian to French to Italian. Prix-fixe, two-course lunches are $20. Three-course dinners are $35 or $55. And in conjunction with Wilmington Celebrates Delaware 250, a three-venue Dine-Around will be held on Tuesday, April 14.

For an overview of this year’s participating restaurants, read on.

– For details and a list of venues and menus, visit CityRestaurantWeek.com

Bank’s Seafood Kitchen

Located on the Riverfront along the Riverwalk, Banks’ Seafood Kitchen is a Wilmington favorite for lunch, dinner, cocktails, and late night. Known for fresh ingredients and innovative seafood, the restaurant features a raw bar, award-winning crab cakes, outstanding lobster, craft martinis, and 50 wines by the glass—all served in a chic atmosphere perfect for waterfront dining.

Bardea Food & Drink

A James Beard Foundation Award winner for excellence, Bardea is an innovative Modern American restaurant rooted in Italian tradition and reimagined with global flavors and playful nostalgia. The restaurant captures the energy of downtown Wilmington, bringing the community together through food and drink. Bardea utilizes ingredients from local Delaware Valley farms and purveyors, and offers a diverse selection of inventive dishes that celebrate global cuisine through reimagined interpretations.

Bardea Steak

A celebration of craftsmanship and flavor. Our partnerships with artisanal farmers bring you premium cuts from both familiar and rare breeds. But the experience doesn’t stop at steak — James Beard-nominated Chef Antimo DiMeo’s creativity extends beyond meat, offering bold and unexpected bites from both land and sea. Join us at the crossroads of tradition and innovation for a distinctive dining experience.

Café Mezzanotte

Café Mezzanotte has built a reputation as Delaware’s premier spot to enjoy classic Pan-Mediterranean cuisine. We offer an intimate atmosphere with servers who attend to each diner with exceptional care. We look forward to seeing you.

Casa Nonna

Located in the newly renovated DE.CO food hall in the heart of downtown Wilmington, Casa Nonna is an ode to James Beard-nominated Chef Antimo DiMeo’s Italian Nonna’s—Maria and Italia—and their recipes, plus all the Nonna’s of our region and their contributions to what we know as Italian-American cooking.

Chelsea Tavern

Located across from the Grand Opera House in downtown Wilmington, Chelsea Tavern is a popular gastropub serving made-from-scratch comfort food with local ingredients. The lively spot features 33 rotating taps plus bottles, cans, wine, and cocktails highlighting seasonal and local brews. A neighborhood favorite for lunch, brunch, pre-show dining, and patio gatherings, its energetic bar keeps the game of the week on the big screens.

Columbus Inn

Columbus Inn has been a historic staple of the Wilmington dining scene. Reborn in 2010 as a contemporary bar and restaurant that combines the best of the classics with a new-age twist. Featuring seasonal Modern American menus with an extensive selection of wine, beer, and craft cocktails.

Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

Del Pez immerses you in an artistic, innovative bar experience and an exciting, creative food menu. With every drink, dish, and moment, we celebrate the power of food to feed friendship. By fusing the lightheartedness of a vibrant bar with the heartiness of a robust food menu, we serve enticing Mexican flavors while fanning the flames of old and new connections.

Dorcea

Dorcea is an inviting American bistro with lots of local beers on tap.

We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.

Eclipse Bistro

Eclipse opened 1996 with a single purpose: to offer creative, globally inspired, and meticulously curated dishes that are served, without pretense nor fussiness, by a team of impassioned and well-trained professionals who understand the critical difference between basic service and the art of nuanced hospitality. A comfortably modern aesthetic perfectly marries the dining room with a world-class kitchen and a carefully considered beverage program.

The Greenhouse Gastropub

The Greenhouse Gastropub offers a creative take on classic pub fare in a cozy, stylish setting on Main Street. The menu blends elevated comfort food with inventive dishes, alongside craft cocktails, beer, and brunch favorites. With lush greenery, exposed brick, and a welcoming vibe, it’s a go-to spot for casual meals, drinks, and gatherings.

Kid Shelleen’s (Trolley Sq)

Established in 1983, offers a relaxed atmosphere with an open grill, oval bar, and outdoor patio. Known for great food, it’s a favorite for quick lunches and casual gatherings. Its burgers and brunch have earned consistent “Best of Delaware” honors for years running locally.

La Fia Bistro

La Fia is a premier dining destination in Wilmington, Delaware, and a 2026 James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. Chef Dwain Kalup creates seasonal, globally-inspired cuisine rooted in classical technique. The restaurant’s intimate setting and genuine hospitality create unforgettable dining experiences. An extensive wine and cocktail program complements an ever-evolving menu, offering something new to discover with every visit.

Le Cavalier

Bringing together the best of old and new Wilmington, Le Cavalier at the Green Room is a lively brasserie that blends grand European traditions with a modern twist. Le Cav’s inventive menu is inspired by the flavors of Provence and showcases the seasonal bounty of Delaware’s foodways.

Merchant Bar

Merchant Bar is an elevated gastrobar that infuses a chef-driven menu with an original hand-crafted cocktail menu focused on high-quality ingredients, aiming to bring you a unique bar and dining experience. Both for intimate dining or for a large group, Merchant Bar’s dynamic space is perfect for any occasion.

Mrs. Robino’s Italian Restaurant

A family tradition since 1940, come and experience a truly authentic Italian restaurant in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s Little Italy. Taste the classic homemade Italian specialties, soups, pastas, a wide range of sauces, Italian deserts and much more, all in our warm family atmosphere, when you visit Mrs. Robino’s.

Piccolina Toscana

One of the area’s most popular and creative Italian restaurants, Piccolina Toscana is the beating heart of Trolley Square, the vibrant hub of Wilmington’s nightlife. For more than 30 years, Piccolina Toscana has been one of Wilmington’s favorite restaurants serving unfailingly fresh “Really Good Food”. If we didn’t make it, we don’t serve it.

The Post

The Post is a welcoming neighborhood restaurant serving elevated comfort food with roots in BBQ, built around seasonal ingredients and bold, familiar flavors. Paired with craft cocktails and a curated wine list, it’s a go-to for everything from a quick bite or drinks at the bar to a night out with friends or a special occasion.

The Quoin Hotel

The Quoin is a handsome, full service neighborhood eatery featuring flavors inspired Italian cuisine with a contemporary, wood-fired flare. Expect bright spins on Mediterranean classics, a designed-to-explore list of old-world wines and thoughtful craft cocktails.

Roost Pub & Kitchen

Roost Pub & Kitchen is a welcoming neighborhood spot serving elevated comfort food for locals and travelers alike looking to watch sports on one of the restaurant’s many TVs, bring the family out for an easy weeknight dinner or Sunday Brunch, or catch up with old friends.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill

We welcome you to Santa Fe Mexican Grill. Our award-winning casual Mexican restaurants bring traditional flavors in a modern, vibrant yet comfortable atmosphere.

Tonic Seafood & Steak

At Tonic Seafood & Steak, each plate is prepared with the highest-quality products and the freshest ingredients. The collaboration between our Director of Culinary Operations, Patrick Bradley, and our Executive Chef, Ivan Torres, has produced a unique interpretation of classic American dishes. To enhance your experience, our extensive wine collection and specialty drink menu offer limitless pairing opportunities. So, whether you are here to sample our lighter fare menu, our land-and-sea creations, or our wine and spirits…your dining experience will be one that is sure to please!

The University and Whist Club

The University and Whist Club offers a refined dining experience in the historic Tilton Mansion, featuring seasonal menus that blend classic and contemporary cuisine. Members enjoy exclusive culinary and social events, including wine dinners, game nights, book club, and cigar club. Benefits include reciprocal privileges at 250+ clubs worldwide, discounted private event rentals, and access to packaged goods at 10% over wholesale pricing, making it a premier destination for both dining and social gatherings.

Walter’s Steakhouse

Walter’s Steakhouse is synonymous with great beef in Wilmington and throughout the world. Walter’s, “the oldest steakhouse in Wilmington,” has been host to connoisseurs of excellent steaks, seafood, poultry, and exquisite desserts.

Wilma’s

Experience dining like never before at Wilma’s, Wilmington’s only Duckpin Bowling & Dining destination. From the moment you step inside, you’ll find an atmosphere that’s both refined and energetic, with a chef-driven menu, handcrafted cocktails, and duckpin bowling lanes designed for an unforgettable night out. Whether you’re looking for some family fun, an unique date night, or a weekend brunch with friends, let the good times roll with Wilma’s!