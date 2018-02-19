Newark’s Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co. is hosting a latte art competition this Thursday, Feb. 22, and partial proceeds will benefit Wooden Wheels’ Keep Wooden Wheels Service Alive fund. The Latte Art Throwdown is from 6-8 p.m., with a $5 buy-in for each participant. Registration ends at 5:45 p.m. Any barista is welcome to participate, even if you don’t work at a cafe.

Says Little Goat cafe manager, Jordan Maguire: “We were going to have a latte art throwdown for the heck of it, but with everything that happened with Wooden Wheels – our favorite neighbors – we wanted to make it more of a cause. We are inviting baristas both affiliated with the other cafes in the area and also non-affiliated baristas to come and compete head-to-head pouring latte art for a panel of judges.”

Judges come from management teams from Philter, Little Goat, Brandywine Coffee Roasters, and there will be a guest “townie” judge.

Local businesses are donating prizes for a raffle, and all raffle proceeds will benefit Wooden Wheels. For more, visit littlegoatcoffeeroasting.com.