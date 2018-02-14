Barkitecture Helps Faithful Friends

Barkitecture, Delaware’s premier event for dogs, cats and those who love them, is set for Saturday, March 24, at Deerfield in Newark.
The fourth annual event features doghouses, cat condos, and pet friendly furniture in a jury-judged design competition. Prizes will be awarded and each entry will be sold to the highest bidder. Proceeds from the auctioned entries will go to Faithful Friends Animal Society, a shelter for animals in New Castle County. Guests will vote for their favorite entry, and the winner will receive the coveted People’s Chews Award.
Tickets can be ordered at the website: barkitecturede.org. The $100 price includes the open bar (beer, wine, soda), light fare and seating for the Live Auction and Pet Fashion Show. The event has sold out the previous four years.
Those interested in entering the competition can find the rules on the website. Entry fee is $40 for students or individuals and $75 for businesses or teams. Only a limited number of entries will be accepted for each of the three categories, so register ASAP.