Winter Instagram Challenge

Cold, gray and bleak: It’s winter, so that means we’re all hibernating on the couch re-watching The Office on Netflix, right? Not quite.

In keeping with the theme of our Optimism Issue and championing the good things happening in Delaware, in partnership with Delaware Nature Society (DNS) we’re challenging the amateur and pro photographers among our readers to get outside and capture the beauty of the state in winter. Wildlife, winter walks, snowstorms, backyard scenes, landscapes or the frozen bay—just whip out the trusty smartphone or an actual camera and start capturing the natural wonders The First State has to offer in winter.

Then, from Feb 1-19, share your best shots with the hashtags #OandAwinter and #delnature for a chance to be featured on @outandaboutmagazine’s Instagram. Winning photos will appear in our 30th Anniversary March issue, plus one DNS household membership will be awarded, along with gift cards to Iron Hill and Penn Cinema movie tickets.

We’re looking for originality, high resolution photo quality, and most important, a photograph that conveys why this spot or this scene is special.

The contest is sponsored by Delaware Nature Society. One note: Out & About contributors are not eligible.