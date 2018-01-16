New Apartments: 618 MKT

Out & About Staff

, FYI

618 MKT, a new 15-unit apartment building at 2 E. Seventh St., is now accepting applicants. The open concept studio and one-bedroom apartments boast modern finishes and features, and residents will never go hungry, with Italian restaurant Arde Osteria on the first floor of the building.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 5 highlighted the resurrection of the original Queen Anne-style building façade dating back to 1895.

To apply for an apartment or for more information, visit residemkt.com/618-mkt-property.

