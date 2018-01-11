Firefly Music Festival 2018 Lineup Announced

Firefly Music Festival, the East Coast’s largest music and camping festival, is returning to The Woodlands in Dover for the seventh year on June 14-17. Headliners are Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers, and the lineup also features ODESZA, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, SZA, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster the People, MGMT, Mike D (DJ set) and more.
General Admission and VIP pass options go on sale Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. ET through FireflyFestival.com. Special one-day pricing will be available on Jan. 12 only, with General Admission passes start at $269.
Lodging packages will also be available for purchase through a new user experience and filtering system on FireflyFestival.com.
Firefly is once again partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the seventh consecutive year and various initiatives will benefit their Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program.