The Place for Your Pet

Locally owned and operated, Wilmington’s new retail store Riverfront Pets, at 311 Justison St., provides natural pet foods along with toys and other supplies and services like grooming, training, walking and pet-sitting.

Riverfront Pets is a partner of Wilmington’s own nonprofit no-kill animal care and adoption center, Delaware Humane Association. Riverfront Pets opened early last month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured Mayor Michael S. Purzycki, City Council President Hanifa Shabazz, Delaware’s Deputy District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration John Banks and more.

For more information, visit riverfrontpets.com.

