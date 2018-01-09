A new speaker series held in the theater at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, “The Art of Conversation,” invites the public to listen to three distinguished professionals with ties to the Wilmington area. The series is a collaboration between Delaware Theatre Company and the Cab Calloway School Fund.

The talks kick off with Maurice Hines on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. in the Cab Calloway Theatre. Hines’ Broadway credits are numerous; he’s a revered actor, dancer, director and choreographer. He was a Tony Nominee for Best Actor in 1986.

Next, Susan Stroman, who began studying dance at the age of five at the Academy of the Dance in Wilmington and who majored in theater at the University of Delaware, is a Broadway director who has won five Tony Awards and two Laurence Olivier Awards, among others. She will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Lastly, National Press Secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Sarah McBride will talk on Wednesday, April 25. In 2012, McBride made national headlines when she came out as transgender while serving as student body president at American University. A Wilmington native, McBride spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

The series is sold as one package for $75. Tickets are available online at cabcalloway.ticketleap.com. For more information on the speakers, visit artofconversations.org.