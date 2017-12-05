Soundplex: New Music-Sharing App

Soundplex is a new social networking platform for musicians, entertainers, producers, and music fans worldwide, launched by 20-year-old Delawarean Michael Lewis. Designed as an app, it is currently only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Lewis created Soundplex to provide musicians with a platform they can use to control their own career—to avoid pitfalls of record labels getting royalties and profits. On Soundplex, musicians can build their fan base, grow their brand, and most important, share and sell music while keeping 100 percent of the royalties and profit.

App users can sign up and choose from two accounts, Musician or Listener. As a musician on Soundplex, you have full access to tools Lewis has created to help you thrive, grow, network, and profit with music. As a Soundplex user, you have access to the latest music from your favorite artist and more, plus the opportunity to chat with friends and other Soundplex users on the chat tab.

For listeners and fans, create a profile and follow your favorite musicians right through the app. Your newsfeed will be filled with blog updates, new videos and new music from the musicians you follow.

