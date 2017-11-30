The Chadds Ford Historical Society is hosting a new event for this holiday season, Twilight Tidings at the Tavern, on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Barns-Brinton House in Chadds Ford.

Celebrate the season with a look at the four major holidays of the 18th century winter season: Christmas, New Year, Twelfth Night and Candlemas. Similar to the Society’s popular Tavern Talks format, Twilight Tidings at the Tavern will be a 90-minute open house where you can explore the 1714 tavern at your own pace, meeting guides in authentic colonial clothing, learning about holiday celebrations of the 18th century, and enjoying samples of historic holiday foods and complimentary beverages like wassail, mulled wine and punch.

Winter in colonial America gave people a chance to relax and unwind following the harvest and butchering seasons. Unlike now, the winter calendar of the 18th century was not dominated by the celebration of Christmas. New Year and Twelfth Night were often more festive and raucous holiday celebrations that may have lasted for days.

Twilight Tidings at the Tavern is a 21-and-over event at the Barns-Brinton House, 630 Baltimore Pike (U.S. Route 1), Chadds Ford, Pa. There are two tour times available: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($15 for CFHS Members), and must be purchased in advance at the Society’s website, chaddsfordhistory.org, by phone at 610-388-7376 or in person at the Society’s office. Space is limited.