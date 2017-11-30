Philanthropic Award to Heather Hook

The Salvation Army Delaware Command recently recognized Executive Director for The Kenny Family Foundation Heather Hook for her longtime civic service and philanthropic efforts, during the organization’s Annual Civic Recognition Ceremony. Hook has launched partnerships with hundreds of local organizations in Delaware to help build a sustainable future for New Castle County.

Hook was awarded the “Doing the Most Good in Delaware” Civic Recognition award by Major Alma Cain of The Salvation Army Delaware during the Heartbeat of the Community Annual Dinner in October. Hook began working with the Kenny Family Foundation (KFF) in 2010 and became executive director in 2012. Her background includes work in human resources, sales development and training and operations.

She is active in many community efforts, particularly in the city of Wilmington, where she lives. She served on the Board of the Cool Spring Tilton Neighborhood Association for four years, two of them as president, and she currently sits on the Board of the Steering Committee for West Side Grows. With KFF focused on active support in New Castle County, Hook is committed to working with other non-profits and organizations, as well as programs that support training, health and financial literacy for young people and those with barriers to employment.

She graduated from the Tatnall School, attended Rollins College and holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources and Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Delaware.

KFF is a charitable organization created by the Kenny family, owners and operators of ShopRites in Delaware, to help support community organizations in New Castle County. KFF is a partner of The Salvation Army.