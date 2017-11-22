Catherine Rooney’s Fundraiser

Salesianum School rugby team is holding a fundraiser at the Trolley Square Catherine Rooney’s on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6-9 p.m. The team is raising money for a trip to Argentina next spring. There will be a silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle, guest bartenders, free food and a cash bar. Auctioned items include: A four-night stay in Dewey Beach, 50-inch flat screen television, six club-level NFL tickets, wine baskets, spa services, and more.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, contact Carin Patterson at carinpatterson@gmail.com.
Fundraising runs through Jan. 1. Contact Tanyell Dell’Oso at tdelloso@msn.com to make additional donations.