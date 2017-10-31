Local writer Rick DeDonato, author of the children’s book series Pipsie, Nature Detective, released the third installment, Turtle Trouble, in September. The series, geared for children ages 5-8, follows the adventures of a young girl named Pipsie who makes educational discoveries backed up by facts. DeDonato has consulted with wildlife and entomology experts at the University of Delaware, DNREC and Royal Pest.

The first two books, The Disappearing Caterpillar and The Lunchnapper, appeared between 2015 and 2016, and now Pipsie is back on a quest to solve the mystery of what insect—an ant? spider? bee?—gave her turtle friend Alfred an injured foot.

Hockessin Book Shelf and Hagley Museum carry all the Pipsie books, which are also available on Amazon.com.