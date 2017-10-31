Pipsie is Back

Out & About Staff

, FYI

Local writer Rick DeDonato, author of the children’s book series Pipsie, Nature Detective, released the third installment, Turtle Trouble, in September. The series, geared for children ages 5-8, follows the adventures of a young girl named Pipsie who makes educational discoveries backed up by facts. DeDonato has consulted with wildlife and entomology experts at the University of Delaware, DNREC and Royal Pest.

The first two books, The Disappearing Caterpillar and The Lunchnapper, appeared between 2015 and 2016, and now Pipsie is back on a quest to solve the mystery of what insect—an ant? spider? bee?—gave her turtle friend Alfred an injured foot.

Hockessin Book Shelf and Hagley Museum carry all the Pipsie books, which are also available on Amazon.com.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags


Category

FYI

Date

You May Also Like

F.Y.I. – Nov. 2015

F.Y.I – Jan. 2016

10,000 Maniacs in Kennett   

Delaware Fun-A-Day

Celebrating Our Heroes

Wilmington Downtown Brew Fest

More Posts From: FYI

Operation: Warm Newport

In-Roads for Cyclists

Pipsie is Back

International Stout Day!

DFVA New Fall Art Show

Empty Bowl Dinner Annual Fundraiser