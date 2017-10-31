According to Delaware Kids Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing help to at-risk children, 71 percent of elementary-age children living in Newport are at or below the poverty line. To help combat this problem, Delaware Kids Fund, in partnership with Newport commercial development company Harvey Hanna & Associates, is hosting a fundraising camping event Operation: Warm Newport.

From Nov. 16-18 the organizations will host the event on the grass lot at 10 S. James St., Newport (across the street from James Street Tavern) to raise funds for the purchase of new coats for 1,100 elementary-age children in Newport. The experience will feature daily meals from the campout grill, bonfires, fireside chats with local community members, leaders and officials, music, yard games, hot chocolate and s’mores happy hours.

Campers are encouraged to solicit friends and family to help raise funds. Overnight camping (7 p.m.-7 a.m.) is $250 for one night, $500 for two; $150 for day camping (7 a.m.-7 p.m.). To register to camp or for questions, contact Ryan Kennedy at rkennedy@harveyhanna.com. Otherwise, donations to the campaign can be made at YouCaring.com/TheDelawareKIDSFund-982128.