In-Roads for Cyclists

In June, The Bicycle Friendly Delaware Act (BFDA) bill passed through the Delaware Legislature with near-unanimous support in both House and Senate, and last month Gov. John Carney signed the bill into law.

Near the intersection of Main Street and the Pomeroy Trail near the Newark Shopping Center, Carney signed Senate Bill 78 and House Bill 185, which relate to making Delaware a better and safer place to operate a bicycle. Joining him were State Sen. Dave Sokola, State Rep. Larry Mitchell, State Rep. Ed Osienski, Newark Mayor Polly Sierer, bicycle-safety advocates, and other members of the Delaware General Assembly.

Highlights of the bill include: