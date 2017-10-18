DFVA New Fall Art Show

The Delaware Foundation for the Visual Arts (DFVA) is presenting a members group exhibition at Christ Church in Greenville. This new Fall Show will open Friday, Nov. 3 (4-8:30 p.m.), with a wine and cheese reception and will run through Saturday, Nov. 4. (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Wildwich Cafe Food Truck will be available for lunch Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Thirty percent of all art sales will benefit the DFVA Scholarship Fund (which was established in 1980).
Where:
Christ Church Christiana Hundred
505 E. Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807
Further information: dfva.org
