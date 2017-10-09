Supporting Reeds’ Refuge

Read Aloud Limestone, in celebration of National Book Month, will provide children’s books to Wilmington non-profit Reeds’ Refuge at noon on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Limestone Presbyterian Church.
This multigenerational event is a celebration of books and reading. Although children’s books are the focus, volunteer readers may also choose from fiction or non-fiction books that would be of interest to children. The Mission Committee is looking for children, teens, parents, and grandparents to read for two minutes from a favorite book. Community educators and leaders who support Reeds’ Refuge will be at the event. Reeds’ Refuge is committed to the well-being of children and financially-afflicted families of inner city Wilmington, providing nearly 1,000 youth each year with a haven from violence, drugs, guns and idle minds by helping them discover their creative potential in the arts. Reeds’ Refuge has received awards for community service, including the 2017 local and national Jefferson Awards.
To donate or participate, call the church office at 994-5646.