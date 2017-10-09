Grain Hosts Food Writer for Delicious Fun Oct. 15

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen’s Kennett Square location (108 W State St.) will be hosting a conversation, book signing and cooking demonstration with Philadelphia food and drink writer and editor Amy Strauss, author of upcoming book Pennsylvania Scrapple: A Delectable History. The one-day brunch event will include special scrapple creations and related beverages by Dogfish Head Brewery.
Grain’s Executive Chef Jim Berman will bring together the worlds of Pennsylvania Dutch and Kennett Square with a live cooking demonstration to create a unique scrapple mushroom brunch dish upstairs at the glass enclosed dining area, known as 410@Grain.
During brunch, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Berman and Strauss will showcase scrapple-themed additions on the menu.
No reservations will be accepted, and all ages are welcome.
Amy Strauss (AmyStrauss.com) has written for publications like Philly Beer Scene, Edible Philly, The Spirit News, The Town Dish, Main Line Today magazine, Southwest Airlines, OpenTable, and more.