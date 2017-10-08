Best Buddies International is a non-profit, global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its annual Delaware Best Buddies Friendship Walk is this month, offering participants the chance to run or walk alongside Best Buddies members. The community that Best Buddies serves includes, but is not limited to, people with Down syndrome, autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury and other undiagnosed disabilities. The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Says Delaware committee member Katelynn Gassert: “We have a goal of $41,000 this year. It’s free to register and walk with our group. Fundraising isn’t required but does help our cause for those who are interested in participating.”
The walk will be held at Bellevue State Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be food trucks, vendors, and activities for all ages.
To register for the event, visit bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/Delaware.