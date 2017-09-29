On Sunday, Oct. 8, celebrate all things Italian at the 14th annual Vendemmia Da Vinci Wine & Food Festival. The 2-6pm festival will be held in the figure 8 Barn at Bellevue State Park, and more than 20 of the area’s best restaurants will be featured, including Bella Vista Trattoria & Pizzeria, Goat Kitchen & Bar, Tutto Fresco, and Caffè Gelato. Free samples of wine from every region of Italy, as well as premium imported Italian beer, will be available – plus contests and live entertainment.
Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the gate. For tickets and more information visit societadavinci.com.
