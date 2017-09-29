Singer-Songwriter John Flynn Performs in Wilmington

On Friday, Oct. 6, singer-songwriter John Flynn will perform a special concert to benefit area nonprofit fighting offender recidivism, New Beginnings-Next Step. The show will be held at the Friends Meeting House at 401 North West St., Wilmington.
Flynn is an American activist known for his powerful music and efforts on behalf of the underserved. The 60-year-old Grammy honoree has received high praise from the likes of musical legends and mentors Kris Kristofferson, Arlo Guthrie and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.
New Beginnings-Next Step is a Delaware peer-support group for returning citizens as they transition from incarceration to freedom. Throughout the transition, principles of respect, compassion, and honesty are continually emphasized to help guide members through decision-making and life choices as they break the cycle of recidivism and begin to move forward on a solid path.
Tickets are available online, or at the door for a suggested donation of $20. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Visit johnflynn.net for more information.