Happenings This Fall

Do the season right with these autumnal events!

Steamin’ Days at Auburn Heights

The Marshall Steam Museum

3000 Creek Rd., Yorklyn

First Sunday of the month through November

Auburnheights.org

Climb into an antique automobile or board one of the trains and experience what it was like to travel at the turn of the 20th century. Another option is touring the 1897 mansion that was home to three generations of the Marshall family. General admission is $8 for ages 12 and under, $10 for 13 and up, and free for Friends of Auburn Heights Preserve members.

Corn Maze & Fall Fun

Ramsey’s Farm

330 Ramsey Rd., Wilmington

Ramseysfarm.com

Embrace the fun of fall with the corn maze, sorghum maze, hay maze, pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more this month.

Kalmar Nyckel Adventures

Various October dates

Wilmington & Historic New Castle

Kalmarnyckel.org

Set sail on the Kalmar Nyckel in October for day sails, private sails, tours, or river cruises, setting off from multiple locations, including Wilmington and Historic New Castle.

Fort Delaware Ghost Tours

Pea Patch Island, Delaware City

Various October dates

destateparks.com

For three hours, participate in an actual paranormal investigation of Pea Patch Island’s Fort Delaware. All departures are on the ferry from Delaware City at 45 Clinton St. Admission is $50 per person.

Milburn Orchards

1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton, Md.

October through November

Milburnorchards.com

Milburn Orchards is the place to go for hayrides, a corn maze, farmyard playground, tractor tunnel, straw jump, and more. Admission is $5-$10, and free for ages 2 and below.

Harvest Moon Festival

Coverdale Farm Preserve

543 Way Rd., Greenville

Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Delawarenaturesociety.org

This fall festival, located at the scenic Coverdale Farm Preserve, features fun activities for all ages with hayrides, live music, food trucks, artisan demonstrations, and children’s activities. The festival is free for all members and $7 for non-members over the age of five.

Grainfest 2017

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen

270 E. Main St., Newark

Saturday, Oct. 7; 12 p.m.

meetatgrain.com/grainfest

The second annual Grainfest will include more than 20 breweries, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, live music provided by five bands, and more. Beers will be available as half pours ($3) or full pours ($6). Wine will also be available. Advanced admission is $12; $15 at the door. ?

Vendemmia da Vinci

Wine and Food Festival

Bellevue State Park

800 Carr Rd., Wilmington

Sunday, Oct. 8; 2-6 p.m.

Societadavinci.org

Dedicated to promoting the Italian-American heritage, the Da Vinci Society helps families in need, provides educational grants, supports cultural events and institutions within the community and throws one heck of a fall event. At the 14th annual Vendemmia celebration, guests can sample Italian wines and food, visit the Italian Beer Garden, listen to live entertainment, participate in a silent auction and handcrafted wine and homemade gravy contests, and more. Admission is $55 in advance and $60 at the gate.

The Ultimate Tailgate

Sheraton Wilmington South

365 Airport Rd., New Castle

Thursday, Oct. 12; 6-9 p.m.

Mealsonwheelsde.org

The Ultimate Tailgate fundraiser benefiting Meals On Wheels Delaware will include wine, spirits, and craft beer from 2SP Brewing Co. as well as area restaurants’ unique interpretations of tailgate food. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, a silent auction, tailgate-themed games, and a beer/wine toss. Tickets cost $65 per person and should be purchased online.

Musikarmageddon Finale

the baby grand

818 N Market St., Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m.

Outandaboutnow.com/musikarmageddon

Local acts Rusty Blue, Carrier, Cologne and TreeWalker are the four finalists of this year’s Musikarmageddon battle of the bands. The finale will determine the 2017 championship.

DTC Wine Feast & Auction

Sponsored by Delaware Theatre Company

At Delaware Art Museum

2310 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 14; 6-9:30 p.m.

Delawaretheatre.org

The 25th annual Wine Feast & Auction will include 500 food and wine aficionados from New York City to Washington, D.C. Proceeds go to providing artistic education and community engagement programs, as well as serving 35,000 theatergoers and 5,000 children throughout the state. Tickets are $100 through Oct. 1, and $125 after, though admission is $75 for people 35 years old and younger. Patron ticket: $250.

Delaware Wine & Beer Festival

Delaware State Fair Grounds

18500 S. Dupont Hwy., Harrington

Saturday, Oct. 14; 12-5 p.m.

Visitdelawarevillages.com

The Delaware Wine and Beer Festival is the First State’s “official” wine and beer festival, and still the only one that features all of Delaware’s breweries, wineries and distilleries in one location. The festival includes music, games, performers, DJs, and access to various local eateries featuring gourmet foods and Delaware specialties. Guests must be 21 or older. Admission is $10-$40.

October Free Writes

Delaware Art Museum

2301 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington

Thursday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 29; 6:30-8 p.m.

Delart.org

Visit the galleries and explore a topic or idea through writing inspired by prompts. These informal gatherings allow participants of all experience levels to write with the hope of unearthing new materials and perspectives. No writing experience is required and advanced registration is recommended. Author Dennis Lawson will lead a mystery and crime themed free write on Thursday, Oct. 19, followed by a horror free write with Jessa Mendez on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Boo at the Zoo

Brandywine Zoo

1001 N Park Dr., Wilmington

Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21; 5-7 p.m.

Brandywinezoo.org

Trick-or-treat and celebrate Halloween Brandywine Zoo-style with this merry, not scary, event. Here, kids can trick-or-treat in their Halloween costumes through the zoo as it gets dark.

Halloween Blue Jean Ball

Food Bank of Delaware

222 Lake Dr., Newark

Saturday, Oct. 21; 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Fbdbluejeanball.org

The Food Bank of Delaware’s 12th annual Blue Jean Ball will feature a small plate menu prepared by students from the Food Bank’s Culinary School as well as Iron Hill Brewery’s chefs. Admission is $75 per person, which includes unlimited beer and wine, food from Iron Hill Brewery, live entertainment from Mike Hines and The Look, and a commemorative beer mug. Tables of 10 are available for $750.

Movies on Tap

Penn Cinema

401 S. Madison St., Wilmington

Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Nov. 17

Premierwinespirits.com

On Thursday, Oct. 26, watch Young Frankenstein while enjoying brews from Argilla Brewing Company—all for a good cause. The viewing benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand. And don’t miss Planes, Trains and Automobiles while sampling what Yards Brewing has to offer on Friday, Nov. 17.

Jack O’Lantern Jamboree

Gateway Garden Center

7277 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28; dusk until 8 p.m.

Gatewaygardens.com

Bring your pre-carved pumpkins to the sixth annual Jack O’Lantern Jamboree and be ready to put them on display with a glow stick to illuminate them. Contact Gateway Garden Center in advance to save a place for your pumpkin at this free event.

Beers & Gears

Delaware Park

777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 28; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Delawarepark.com

This car show includes rat rods, muscles, exotics, hot rods, turners, pro street, imports, trucks and classics. More than 450 trophies will be awarded during this family-friendly event, free for spectators, with live music and DJs.

Halloween Loop

Downtown Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 28

Outandaboutnow.com

Featuring 13 local restaurants, pubs and bars, the 37th annual Halloween Loop is an extravaganza for guests to dress up in the spirit of the holiday. There is no official starting point. Select the nightspot you’d like to visit first, pay the cover charge, and you will receive a wristband that gains you admission to all other Loop venues without paying another cover.

Urban Bike Project

Fall Crisp Classic

Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Saturday, Nov. 4; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Urbanbikeproject.com

This autumnal bicycle ride begins and ends at Bellevue, with eight-mile or 12-mile riding options for riders. An after party at the finish line in Bellevue State Park is sponsored by Dogfish Head Brewery. Tickets are $30 with $15 non-rider tickets available for those who would just like to join the festivities at the finish. It’s $20 to sponsor an Urban Bike Project youth rider.