Just between you and I. | Exact replica. | Pouring over the material. | Your an idiot. | Should have ran. | Bring me to the ball game. | He was literally breathing fire. | It would have shrank. | It sunk. | It would have sank. | He graduated college. | He’s an alumni. | Not that big of a deal. | He squashed the meeting. | I myself personally. | The point is is that. | It mitigates against that. | It’s the principal of the thing. | He made a 360-degree change. | Sitting in the library, fire sirens went off. | He found the mother load. | It runs the gambit. | Discuss between the three of you. | Enclosed please find herewith. | RSVP please. | I’m loath to do that. | She’s laxadaisical. | He’s expecially fat. | You can not do that. | No one is like that no more. | Use an axterisk. | Great players, like, i.e., Babe Ruth. | Déjà vu all over again. | Mano y mano. | Irregardless of the situation. | I could have wrote that. | She supposably likes wine. | He ate the whole entire thing. | He has prostrate problems. | Last year, they lead the league in errors. | There are less calories in light beer. | He ate a large amount of burgers. | More stricter laws are needed. | Her peripheal vision. | He’s an intragral part of the team. | In lieu of the snow, we are closing. | For all intensive purposes. | The storm wrecked havoc. | The Phils are flustrating. | I seen the accident. | You should have saw what I saw. | I would have did it different. | I feel badly. | I’m done my homework. | Family heirloom. | It’s apple’s and orange’s. | She told an antidote. | Past history. | Future plans. | Pre-planning. | The office needs stationary. | Very unique. | End result. | Ultimate outcome. | The general consensus of opinion. | Mutual cooperation. | Alternative options. | I’ll have a cup of expresso. | It had no affect on me. | He’s adverse to sharing. | Did you just infer that I’m stupid? | He has a hairlip. | You shouldn’t have drank that. | Drinks are complementary. | She is a Christian women. | There not going to the party. | Alls you have to do. | I was happy, really jubulant. | It depends on your prospective. | Hone in on the target. | Tough road to hoe. | Thanks Joe. | Here you are Sam. | Director, Joe Smith ran the meeting. | I know!!! | All of the sudden. | I could care less. | Precise estimate. | On accident. | The Smith’s live here. | He can score the ball. | He gets a lot of YAC yardage. | She drives a Volkswagon. | VIN number. | ATM machine. | Eagles verse Redskins. | That begs the question as to why he is President. | Me and him are going. | First come, first serve. | The guide wire on the pole. | We’ll return momentarily. | Former ex-football player. | That’s besides the point. | My fellow colleagues. | It’s cut and dry. | A book that’s chuck full of information. | Three pair of pants. | Go lay down. | I was bored, disinterested in the subject. | A foreshadowing of things to come. | A 50-50 toss-up. | The reason why is. | In the essence of time. | Underneath of the bridge. | Another gaff by Biden. | Trump is prone to disassembling. | The 10 most quintessential movies. | He’s the Achilles tendon on that team. | It was the very last, the penultimate item. | I should’ve took the train. | He flaunts the law. | I never loose an argument. | Balled fist. | Gambler’s Anonymous. | Her dog was the biggest of the two. | I hate them Cowboys. | Honey, I shrunk the kids. | It was a miniscule mistake. | Mens room. | The car had their headlights on. | A respite of rest. | The mushroom capitol of the world. | He has an educated pallet. | 10 a.m. in the morning. | Chomping at the bit. | There’s many more of them. | Airport hanger. | The internment will be at Veterans Cemetery. | Different than. | It’s a challange. | Happy New Year’s. | He eked over the goal line. | She eeks out a living as a waitress. | He wrote the foreward of the book. | Open ‘til 6 p.m. | They caught lightening in a bottle. | That’s a quandry. | It’s all here. | He took a conservative tact as a businessman. | Not as good as he use to be. | You are smarter than me. | Sum total. | He’s the person that did it. | The thing which bothers me most. | I’ll be back in awhile. | Alright. | Alot. | A part from that, it was fun. | A singer who is nationally renown.

