Rising Stars Scholars

Rising Stars, an event presented by the Fresh Start Scholarship Foundation, will take place at The Delaware Contemporary on the Wilmington Riverfront on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This past year, FSSF awarded scholarships to 39 Delaware women—14 returning and 25 new scholars—totaling more than $89,500. Since its establishment in 1996, FSSF has awarded more than $925,000 in scholarships to 210 women to assist them in achieving their educational and career goals. To register for this event, visit freshstartscholarship.org. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.