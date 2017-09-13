Rising Stars Scholars

Rising Stars, an event presented by the Fresh Start Scholarship Foundation, will take place at The Delaware Contemporary on the Wilmington Riverfront on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This past year, FSSF awarded scholarships to 39 Delaware women—14 returning and 25 new scholars—totaling more than $89,500. Since its establishment in 1996, FSSF has awarded more than $925,000 in scholarships to 210 women to assist them in achieving their educational and career goals. To register for this event, visit freshstartscholarship.org. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.