Happenings at Arden Concert Gild

Rhett Miller, lead singer of The Old 97’s, is playing a solo 88.5 WXPN Welcomes show at Arden Gild Hall on Friday, Oct. 6. He released his newest solo album, The Traveler, in 2015. The album features the instrumentation of Black Prairie (members of The Decemberists), Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey (members of REM) and is Miller’s seventh solo effort.

The Old 97’s’ most recent album, Graveyard Whistling, was released in February. The alternative country band, recognized as pioneers of the alt-country movement alongside bands like Whiskeytown, hails from Dallas and was formed in 1993.

Miller will perform in Arden with Kalai King. The show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $20-$25 for members and general admission.

Meanwhile, Friday, Oct. 20, brings Overcoats, an artistic duo that thinks outside the box. To compose the percussion for their tracks, Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell of Overcoats hit buckets, glass jars, bottles, and whatever else they find in the alleyway outside their studio. They approach music-making with both freedom and focus, but the strength of their connection, in both voice and as artists, is what makes Overcoats so distinct. Their debut album, YOUNG, was released in April through Arts & Crafts Productions. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $12-$14.

Finally, trumpeter, bandleader and songwriter Etienne Charles celebrates Trinidadian traditions and sounds of Carnival—from singing minstrels to the clash of stick fights, and lively calypso music with its hallmark steel pan cadences. He’ll bring his sound to Arden on Friday, Oct. 27, for this WVUD 91.3 Presents show. Tickets are $23-$28.