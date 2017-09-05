Celebrating Trolley Square

For the third straight year, the Trolley Square business community will join forces to present Taste of Trolley Square on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. Billed as a celebration of “All Things Trolley,” the event will feature small-plate food samplings at more than a dozen participating restaurants, craft beer, wine and spirits tastings, a sidewalk sale, street performers, kids’ games and a scavenger hunt. There is no admission fee but a photo ID will be required for the craft beer, wine and spirit tastings. Visit tasteoftrolley.com for more information.