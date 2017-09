On Monday through Saturday, Sept. 11-16, 13 premier restaurants in Northern Delaware and Southern Chester County, Pa., will team up to present the fourth annual Brandywine Valley Restaurant Week. These owner-operated venues will serve prix-fixe menus all week, $15 for a two-course lunch and $35 for a three-course dinner. For the full list of restaurants, menus and more information, visit brandywinetaste.com.