Humble Park’s Huge Impact

On Friday, Sept. 1, from 6-10 p.m., Spaceboy Clothing, along with the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation Dept., will present a night of comedy and a mini arts and music festival at the park at Fourth and Shipley Streets. Proceeds from the events will be donated to local artist Ramona Robinson for her fight against breast cancer. “Our Goal is to raise money for Ramona’s medical bills and to bring more attention and entertainment to the downtown area while at the same time giving a lost park a new name, a new vibe and the community a brighter future,” says David Sanchez of Spaceboy Clothing. To be renamed Humble Park, the area will be cleaned and re-designed to host future arts and entertainment events. The Sept. 1 events are free to the public. To find out more about the park, go to spaceboyclothing.com, downtownvisions.com, or gofundme.com/ramonasfight.