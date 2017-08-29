, Worth Trying

Suggestions from our staff, contributors and readers

The Wilmington Riverfront

It’s easy to forget how much the Wilmington Riverfront has improved over the last two decades. It’s gone from looking like a set piece from an Irwin Allen disaster movie to an attractive place where people want to live, work and play.

A reminder of this transformation came with the recent visit of friends of the family from overseas. During their time here, we found ourselves going back again and again to the Riverfront: for lunch; for dinner; for ice cream; for the trampoline park, the wildlife refuge and Penn Cinema. Our guests simply loved it. There was a look of amazement in their kids’ faces when they first saw the Kalmar Nyckel cruise past us on the river.

As locals, we are all so close to the Riverfront—in more ways than one—that it’s easy to see past that sense of amazement. The Riverfront is a place in which we all can take pride. And it gives us a sense of what we can accomplish as a city in a short time.

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

Tri-Valley Trail

The much-anticipated Tri-Valley Trail, located in White Clay Creek State Park north of Newark and accessible from the Paper Mill Road entrance, opened this summer and does not disappoint. Whether you’re bicycling or walking, the experience is a pleasant one, allowing you to drift through diverse terrain—meadows, forests, valleys, past historical stone buildings and fields of wildflowers. The trail structure varies, too, from paved to stone surfaces, narrow to wide. You don’t need a mountain bike to ride the trail, though it would probably be a little smoother. Recommendation: go for a sunset walk or ride, or pack a picnic for an early fall snack beside the trail.

— Krista Connor, Senior Editor & Media Manager

Produce Express

A new and much-welcomed option for downtown fruit and veggie enthusiasts is The Produce Express at 340 S. Market St. It sells fresh produce at competitive prices, and much of it is both organic and local. The owner/operators are friendly and accommodating. Since becoming a weekly regular, I have suggested several additions to the inventory that are magically available on my next visit. Besides the excellent produce, the store offers a variety of Greek grocery items, including some home-baked specialties. The Produce Express is nestled next to the Celebration catering business, owned by the same family, an easy walk or drive from all of downtown, especially the Riverfront. The Produce Express, 340 S. Market St., open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., M-F, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 482-1876.

— Mark Fields, Contributing Writer

Marley Salad from Drop Squad Kitchen

This small kitchen on the Riverfront kicks out some seriously great vegan food. Located inside Molly’s Ice Cream Shop, DSK offers a bunch of fantastic, soul-inspired food—so good that you might be shocked to find out it was made without any animal products. I love the Caribbean-style kale salad with grilled ChickUn (their signature meatless chicken) with avocado, mango, tomato, onion and red peppers. Their signature dressing brings all those ingredients together for one tasty, flavorful salad. I also recommend the V-Steak, their meatless cheesesteak sub.

— Tyler Mitchell, Designer