Delaware Fun-A-Day

Olivia Ingman

, FYI

Join in on the sixth annual community-centric art project Delaware Fun-A-Day by simply picking a creative, available theme and registering it at DelawareFunADay.com by Wednesday, Aug. 30. Then, each day in September, create a 6”x6” or 5”x7” piece of art based on your theme. Lastly, show your creation at the Delaware Contemporary from Friday, Oct. 6, to Sunday, Oct. 8. This event is free to participate and free to attend. The Delaware Contemporary is at 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 7, and 12-5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

