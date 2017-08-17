Celebrating Our Heroes

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the Heroes End of Watch Benefit will be held to honor all Delaware fire, EMS, law enforcement and military members who sacrificed their lives in protecting ours this past year. All proceeds go to the six families of those lost heroes. The main event is at Delaware Park and Casino picnic grove, with every fire company and police agency in Delaware displaying a piece of equipment. Members of the military will also participate. The picnic grove will include tables, tents, food truck vendors and specialty drinks. Volunteers are needed to assist with tables, raffles and parking. Questions? Email heroesmemorialrun@gmail.com or go to Facebook @HeroesEndofWatchRun.