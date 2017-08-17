10,000 Maniacs in Kennett   

One of the most critically-acclaimed bands of the past three-and-a-half decades, 10,000 Maniacs, will play the 2017 Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Special Events Tent. The concert will be presented by The Kennett Flash venue and will benefit the Non-Profit Performing Arts Center and Music Venue also located in Kennett Square.

The history of 10,000 Maniacs, founded by Robert Buck, Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, John Lombardo and Natalie Merchant in the fall of 1981, is a storied one. Together with artists like R.E.M., they defined college rock and formed the first wave of alternative rock bands and what became known as the alternative rock format on FM radio.

Because of the band’s danceable, socially-aware material, which was marketed and produced independently, they were considered one of the original indie bands before signing with Elektra Records and making their major label debut with The Wishing Chair in 1985 with producer Joe Boyd.

The group went on to release more material in the following decades, selling millions of albums and churning out hit singles like “Don’t Talk,” “Trouble Me,” “Candy Everybody Wants” and more.

In December of 2000, founding member Robert Buck died at the age of 42. The group took a three-year hiatus before returning with long-time friend and former guitar tech Jeff Erickson on lead guitar. Most recently, the band released it ninth studio album, Twice Told Tales, in 2015. The album is a collection of traditional folk songs from the British Isles compiled and arranged by founding member John Lombardo.

General admission tickets are $45, and a limited number of VIP seating tickets are available for $65. Seating for the concert begins at 7 p.m. and the performance will start at 8 p.m.