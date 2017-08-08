Expedia Names Wilmington Best City for Nature Lovers

An Expedia article highlighting cities across the U.S. that boast proximity to outdoor recreation included Wilmington for its easy access to state parks, nature preserves and the DuPont Environmental Educational Center, earning the designation as the best city in Delaware for nature lovers.

The article highlights Brandywine Creek State Park, which encompasses the state’s two first nature preserves, Tulip Tree Woods and Freshwater Marsh. Along 14 miles of trails, visitors often spot wildflowers, songbirds, deer, and hawks. Alapocas Run State Park has a rock climbing area and many more trails to discover. The piece also mentions DuPont Environmental Education Center, located on the Wilmington Riverfront near the Russell W. Peterson Urban Wildlife Refuge, the meeting point of the city, marsh and river.