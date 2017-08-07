Wilmington Downtown Brew Fest

Olivia Ingman

, FYI

The Wilmington Downtown Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 12-7:30 p.m. at Chelsea Tavern. There will be more than 100 brews representing more than 40 local breweries, three live acts, two DJs, 11 restaurants and two food trucks. A designated VIP area will include “special” brews and tasty finger foods, and free Lyft incentives will be provided along with Market Street’s First Home Brew Competition. Contact Dan Beemler at Chelsea Tavern for more details: 482-3333.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags

, ,

Category

FYI

Date

You May Also Like

F.Y.I. – Nov. 2015

F.Y.I – Jan. 2016

F.Y.I. – Oct. 2016

Delaware Contemporary Summer Learning

Water Circus

Summer Seafood Nights

More Posts From: FYI

Expedia Names Wilmington Best City for Nature Lovers

Wilmington Downtown Brew Fest

National Oyster 'Week'

Sound of Music at Grain Locations

Summer Seafood Nights

Delaware Contemporary Summer Learning