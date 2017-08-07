The Wilmington Downtown Brew Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 12-7:30 p.m. at Chelsea Tavern. There will be more than 100 brews representing more than 40 local breweries, three live acts, two DJs, 11 restaurants and two food trucks. A designated VIP area will include “special” brews and tasty finger foods, and free Lyft incentives will be provided along with Market Street’s First Home Brew Competition. Contact Dan Beemler at Chelsea Tavern for more details: 482-3333.
