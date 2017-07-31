Burgers Worth Trying

We think you’ll like these local creations

Chelsea Cheeseburger – Chelsea Tavern

Arguably the best burger you can get in downtown Wilmington, the secret here is quality ingredients. Premium beef patty, beer-braised onions, aged white cheddar cheese and on a fresh brioche bun, with of course the bacon add-on. Pair it with hand-cut trio fries and a few of the quality craft beer selections. Makes for the perfect burger experience.

— Tyler Mitchell, Graphic Designer

Kid’s Famous Charcoal Grilled Burger – Kid Shelleen’s Charcoal House & Saloon

What sets it apart? Is it the simplicity of quality, fresh ground chuck? Is it the famous char-grilled flavor? The powerful Wisconsin cheddar? Is it the vine-ripe tomato and crisp iceberg lettuce? Yes, it’s all of these. Simply delicious.

— Matt Loeb, Creative Director & Production Manager

The Dirty Burger – Home Grown Café

This burger is piled with brisket and short rib, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, tomato, caramelized onions, a secret sauce, and topped with a sunny-side-up egg. Somehow this is also available in vegetarian form, although I haven’t tried that option yet. Arguably a little pricey at $16.50, but remember, this is Home Grown (Main Street, Newark), which means ingredients always made from scratch, with a local, health-conscious focus.

— Krista Connor, Senior Editor & Media Manager

Turkey Burger – Buckley’s Tavern

I know, I know, this historic Centreville tavern has long been known for its Buckley’s Burger. However, I’m a bit of a turkey burger fan and this is a go-to sandwich for me. The key to Buckley’s turkey burger is the lemon herb vinaigrette coupled with arugula. They add guacamole and top with Monterey Jack to provide a healthy yet satisfying alternative to their house favorite.

— Jerry duPhily, Publisher

The Tavern Special – UDairy Creamery Market

The Tavern Special is my favorite burger at the UDairy Creamery on Market Street. It’s a simple, straight-forward burger, just Monterrey Jack cheese, mushrooms and caramelized onions. But three things make it a standout: wonderfully fresh beef, coming directly from the farms of UD’s Ag Department; a choice of regular, ranch, or Old Bay-flavored handmade potato chips, and the option to easily (perhaps too easily) add an ice cream chaser at the same counter.

— Mark Fields, Contributing Writer

Hereford Beef Burger – Goat Kitchen and Bar

There aren’t a lot of special components to this delicious burger, but the meat is fresh and tender and cooked to juicy perfection. The Hereford Beef Burger ($13.50) does come with one magic ingredient—pimento cheese, which gives an added flair to what would have been a great burger regardless. It also comes with bacon, lettuce and tomato and, for an extra 50 cents, you can add a fried egg to the combination. And the house-made pickles are worth the price of admission to the North Wilmington eatery all by themselves.

— Kevin Noonan, Contributing Writer

Aged Cheddar Burger – 8th & Union Kitchen

Inventiveness is the name of the game at 8th & Union when it comes to burgers, and several could likely make this list. The Smokey marries Gouda and a BBQ dripping aioli for delicious results. With bacon, egg, Swiss and mushrooms, the Kennett is basically two daily meals on one plate. But the Aged Cheddar Burger edges out the others with a sweet, earthy combination of caramelized onions, crispy shallots and sharp cheddar. Its flavor and texture make it a burger that will bring you back again and again.

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

The Scorpion – Grub Burger Bar

For me, spice is the spice of life. That’s why I love the culinary adventure North Wilmington’s Grub Burger Bar serves up in the form of the “Scorpion,” a super-juicy burger topped with pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, and Grub’s own Trinidad moruga scorpion sauce. Not for the faint-hearted, but spice lovers, rejoice. P.S. Looking for something less adventurous but equally tasty? Grub’s Jive Turkey (ground turkey seasoned with pesto and topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, sprouts and avocado) or Guacapotle (cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli and house-made guacamole) burgers could be right up your alley.

— Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald, Contributing Writer

Big Bold Blue Burger – Iron Hill Brewery

Iron Hill Brewery on the Wilmington Riverfront is well-known for both beer and tasty burgers. One of the many burger choices is the Big Bold Blue Burger, which is quite a mouthful. For $15, you will have various flavors exploding in your mouth, thanks to the Danish blue cheese, the Applewood smoked bacon, fried onion rings and a soft brioche bun.

— Olivia Ingman, Intern

Best of Philly Burger – Brandywine Prime

Brandywine Prime’s reputation as a top steakhouse in the area is well established, but on Friday nights it’s the burgers that bring them in. That’s Prime’s Half-Price Burger Night, a promotion that started eight years ago and is still going strong. The beef is top quality, so you can’t go wrong with any of the selections. I recommend the Best of Philly, a burger topped with caramelized onions, local mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese served with house-cut fries on a Le Bus-baked brioche roll. You can get burgers any night at Brandywine Prime, but other than Friday they’re available only in the bar.

— Jerry duPhily, Publisher

Hangover Helper Burger – Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen

My burger-and-fried-egg obsession continues with this tasty item from another Main Street eatery. It’s beefy goodness enhanced with tater tots, bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce. What more is there to say?

— Krista Connor, Senior Editor & Media Manager

Peppercorn Blue Burger – Tonic Bar & Grille

For those of you who tend to order the wedge salad at restaurants where it’s offered, this is a burger for you. Gorgonzola melted on a black-pepper crusted beef patty, dressed with roasted red peppers. Tonic has earned a reputation in downtown Wilmington for its steaks, but their burgers should not be overlooked—particularly this one. It’s a burger with bite. For more, see tonicbargrille.com.

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

Redfire Burger – Redfire Grill & Steakhouse

My first introduction to a Redfire burger was several years ago at Burger Battle, back in the days when the event was held on the grounds of Twin Lakes Brewery. It was the best burger I tasted that day and many others agreed, as it was named a People’s Choice winner that year. The Redfire features aged cheddar and maple pepper bacon, but it’s the addition of Redfire’s own Thousand Island dressing that sets this burger apart.

— Sophie duPhily