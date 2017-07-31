A Sizzling Competition

The annual Delaware Burger Battle returns Aug. 26 and benefits the Ministry of Caring and Delaware ProStart

Prepare your taste buds for the annual Delaware Burger Battle, the state’s three-fold celebration of area chefs, parks and—of course—burgers.

The sixth annual Burger Battle will be held on the grounds of Wilmington’s Cauffiel House in Bellevue State Park, on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Some of the state’s most competitive chefs will put their best burgers forward, offering guests unlimited samples as they vie for fame and glory in three categories: Critic’s Choice, Alternative Burger and People’s Choice.

This year’s competitors include Ernest & Scott Taproom, the Brunch Box, Ulysses American Gastropub, Tonic Bar & Grille and more.

In its first five years, the Battle served more than 16,000 burgers to 3,000 people, generating more than $37,000 for Delaware nonprofits.

Proceeds from this all-volunteer-run event will benefit two Delaware nonprofits: Ministry of Caring’s Emmanuel Dining Room, which meets the immediate needs of Wilmington’s hungry, and the ProStart Program of the Delaware Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, an industry-driven curriculum that provides real-life experience opportunities and builds practical skills for high school students studying culinary and restaurant management.

The event begins at noon, with trophies awarded at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $50 or $60 at the door, and include all-you-can-eat burger samples. Beer and wine are included in the ticket price for adults, while soft drinks are available for children and designated drivers. Tickets for teens ages 13-20 are $30, and children ages 5-12 are $10. Children under 5 are free.

For more information, visit deburgerbattle.com.