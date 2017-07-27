From Thursday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 6, Cirque Italia, the first traveling Water Circus, is coming to Christiana Mall, near Nordstrom. The circus is introducing the Gold Unit: a luxurious experience where technology and performing arts are combined to create a one-of-a-kind show. The performance will feature an ultra-modern water curtain as well as a new stage synchronized with the “most creative display of superhuman talent.” Tickets range from $10-$50 depending on availability, and one free child admission will be offered with every full-priced adult ticket in levels two or three of the stadium. For more information visit cirqueitalia.com.
